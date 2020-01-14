Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,312 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15,407.9% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,827,000 after buying an additional 1,494,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,442,000 after buying an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

