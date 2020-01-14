Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,211,802 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Amgen worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,299,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,452,000 after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Amgen by 3.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 677,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,797,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $236.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Cowen boosted their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.39.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.