Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,387,127 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $11,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Chevron by 38.5% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Shares of CVX opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

