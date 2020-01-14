Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,520,046 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Walmart worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,375,553,000 after purchasing an additional 920,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,084,000 after acquiring an additional 721,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,053,000 after acquiring an additional 565,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,295,234,000 after purchasing an additional 284,748 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $115.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

