Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,515,275 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $37,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $181.64 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $134.46 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.43 and a 200-day moving average of $164.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4502 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

