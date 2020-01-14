Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3,615.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,444,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,370,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 144,700 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 124,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.