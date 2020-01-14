Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 246,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

