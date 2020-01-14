Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JMAT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Johnson Matthey to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,481.11 ($45.79).

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,935 ($38.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,947.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,045.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 2,727.42 ($35.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 5,250 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,842 ($37.38) per share, for a total transaction of £149,205 ($196,270.72). Also, insider Simon Farrant acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,200 ($42.09) per share, with a total value of £384 ($505.13). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,774 shares of company stock worth $22,142,460.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

