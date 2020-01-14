Joule One Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,360.00 (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Joule coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Joule has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Joule has a market capitalization of $38.01 million and $32,360.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.37 or 0.04526382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00190610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132616 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joule Coin Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. The official website for Joule is www.jouleindex.com.

Joule Coin Trading

Joule can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

