JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €133.00 Price Target

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 23.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bankhaus Lampe set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €133.40 ($155.12) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €137.57 ($159.96).

Shares of HNR1 stock traded up €1.00 ($1.16) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €173.50 ($201.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,554 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €171.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €156.13. Hannover Re has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

