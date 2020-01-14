JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 120 Price Target

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 120 price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 116 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 92 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 118 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 111.60.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

