JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (down previously from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.74.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,891.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,814.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,818.28. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.