JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 8,500 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s current price.

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 5,550 ($73.01) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,662.94 ($87.65).

RB opened at GBX 6,161 ($81.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion and a PE ratio of 30.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,083.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,169.27.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

