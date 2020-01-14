JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Target Price to GBX 215

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.89) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 193.38 ($2.54).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 154.34 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion and a PE ratio of -5.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.96. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23).

In related news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

