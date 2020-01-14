JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5,673.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $70,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,200,000 after buying an additional 1,370,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,325,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,300,000 after buying an additional 920,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,430,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,298,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,482,000 after buying an additional 191,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after buying an additional 57,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.