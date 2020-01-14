Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:JEO) Insider Acquires £506.40 in Stock

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:JEO) insider Andrew L. Sutch purchased 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 844 ($11.10) per share, with a total value of £506.40 ($666.14).

JEO stock opened at GBX 847.70 ($11.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $956.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 7.44 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 867 ($11.40). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 800.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 820.56.

Jupiter European Opportunities Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company, which is engaged in portfolio investment. The Company’s objective is to invest in securities of European companies and in geographical sectors or areas which offer good prospects for capital growth. To achieve this objective, the Investment Advisor adopts a stock picking approach to identify long-term growth prospects.

