Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.20 ($1.13).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Just Group from GBX 54 ($0.71) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Just Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Just Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Just Group alerts:

LON:JUST opened at GBX 75.75 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35.29 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.30 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $784.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 59.55.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.