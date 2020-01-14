K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for K12’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.52. K12 reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that K12 will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover K12.

Get K12 alerts:

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.94 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,762.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in K12 by 54.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 331,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 116,306 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in K12 during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in K12 by 56.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in K12 by 20.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 92,338 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in K12 by 26.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K12 stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 441,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,538. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $826.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16. K12 has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $37.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on K12 (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.