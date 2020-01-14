Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Sells $524,932.32 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $524,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,034 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,614.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE KAI traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average of $91.54. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Kadant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 132,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kadant by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kadant by 12.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 191,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kadant by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

