Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells $221,420.00 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $221,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,736.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.55. 91,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $111.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price target on Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Kadant in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Kadant in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kadant by 838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.