Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Update

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KALA. Bank of America cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

KALA stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

