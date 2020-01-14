Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Up 11.3% in December

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,600 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 788,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. FMR LLC bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 948.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 666,525 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,067,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 170,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

KALV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. 2,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,781. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $34.92.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

