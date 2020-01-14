KARMA Price Tops $0.0000 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. KARMA has a market cap of $109,146.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $7.50 and $24.43. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 80.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002176 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092.

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $32.15, $18.94, $13.77, $24.43, $50.98, $7.50, $10.39, $33.94, $5.60, $51.55 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.