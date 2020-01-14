Kava (KAVA) Price Down 8.5% This Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Kava has a total market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011556 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.03302285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00183981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00122724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava’s total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,532 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.