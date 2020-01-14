KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 643.57 ($8.47).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 582.71 ($7.67) on Tuesday. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 523.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 494.74.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.