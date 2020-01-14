KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Up 11.1% in December

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of KBH traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. 479,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. KB Home has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at $38,207,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 200,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $7,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,462,454.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,459. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

