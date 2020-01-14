KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on KBR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

NYSE:KBR opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in KBR by 834.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in KBR by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KBR by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

