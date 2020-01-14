Kcash Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

