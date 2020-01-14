KekCoin Trading 21.2% Higher Over Last Week (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. KekCoin has a total market cap of $335,240.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KekCoin has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One KekCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00021471 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.39 or 0.02598720 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008256 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010166 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin (CRYPTO:KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.