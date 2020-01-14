Kellogg (NYSE:K) Short Interest Update

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,360,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 17,280,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 20,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $1,316,343.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,158,106. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 46.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

K traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.00. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.66%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

