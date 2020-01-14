Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.33.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

TSE:KEL traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 673,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$2.45 and a 1-year high of C$6.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.63. The company has a market cap of $809.04 million and a PE ratio of 73.00.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$93.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$109.00 million. Research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.