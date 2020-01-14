Kempner Capital Management Inc. Buys 79,791 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 358.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,791 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for 2.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn purchased 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 198,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,102. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

