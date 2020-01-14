Kempner Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,037 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 3.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $931,145.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares in the company, valued at $37,892,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,991. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

