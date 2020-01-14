Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $5.33 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Acuity Brands comprises about 3.5% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Acuity Brands worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 58.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 231.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $210,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AYI traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.71. 491,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,413. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.84. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $105.95 and a one year high of $147.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYI. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

