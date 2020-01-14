Kempner Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,382 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 16,903.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,602,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,006,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,111,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,686,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In related news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 286,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,680. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

