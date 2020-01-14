Kempner Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,209 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,215 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.8% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,853,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,684. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $63.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

