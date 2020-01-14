Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,512 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,512 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for 2.8% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.81. 115,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,310. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.39. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $154.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.78.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.