Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,123 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 33,123 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 1.9% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,116.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,560 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 426,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,495,000 after acquiring an additional 49,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,281,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,053. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

