Kepler Capital Markets Lowers Centrica (LON:CNA) to Reduce

Centrica (LON:CNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centrica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 94.42 ($1.24).

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 89.23 ($1.17) on Tuesday. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.