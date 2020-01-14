Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €645.00 by UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €645.00 ($750.00) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KER. BNP Paribas set a €520.00 ($604.65) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €576.29 ($670.10).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER opened at €588.30 ($684.07) on Tuesday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €568.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €505.04.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.