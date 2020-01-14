KickCoin One Day Volume Reaches $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Bancor Network. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 94.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.30 or 0.03768198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00188702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00125717 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Exmo, Mercatox, CoinBene, Bibox, HitBTC, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

