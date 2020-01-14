Kin (KIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $293,080.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Kin has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $293,080.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox, COSS, Fatbtc, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport, Allbit, YoBit, CoinFalcon and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.