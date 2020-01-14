Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) is Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.2% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $43,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. 3,253,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,314,291. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

