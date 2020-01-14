Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 8,517 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,769,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Crown by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 510,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after purchasing an additional 344,388 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Crown by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,293,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,131,000 after purchasing an additional 267,576 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its position in Crown by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 334,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 195,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd raised its position in Crown by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 623,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

CCK traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCK. ValuEngine downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $218,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

