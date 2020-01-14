Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 106,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $21,683,000. Tlwm increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,787,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 741,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $38.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

