Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 6,593 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VEA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,757,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,928. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

