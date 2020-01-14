Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 514,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,715,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

