Klimatas (KTS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,542.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $10,337.00 and $1,542.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00160295 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001214 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

