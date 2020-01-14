Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $23.00 target price on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of NYSE KN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,326. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Knowles has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $22.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.92 million. Knowles had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Scherp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,735.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,076.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,121 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 126.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 210,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 117,388 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at $13,134,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.