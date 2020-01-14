Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Cap of $66.40 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00006404 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, BarterDEX, Bittrex and Crex24. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $66.40 million and $2.86 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00597084 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 108.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00172905 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00114528 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002487 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000810 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,867,849 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitbns, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange, Crex24, HitBTC, BarterDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

